Chile withdrawn from World Rally Championship schedule

20 January 2020 - 16:18 By Reuters
Argentine driver Martin Scuncio during the 2019 World Rally Championship near Concepción, Chile, on May 11. Chile has been removed as a host of the event, the organisers announced on Monday.
Image: Sebastian Ramos/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This year's World Rally Championship (WRC) has been reduced to 13 rounds after Chile was removed at the request of local organisers, the governing FIA said on Monday.

The gravel rally had been scheduled as the fourth round from April 16 to 19. 

The championship starts this week in Monte Carlo.

The decision means that the subsequent round in Argentina, initially scheduled from April 30 to May 3, has been brought forward by one week to give more time to ship freight afterwards.

Media reports last year cited political and social unrest in Chile as the reason for  the organisers seeking the cancellation.

However, the all-electric Formula E series held the third round of its championship in Santiago last weekend.

Rally Chile joined the world championship in 2019. The event was based around the port city of Concepción, some 440km south of Santiago. 

