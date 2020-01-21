Motorsport

Fernando Alonso a free agent for Indy after McLaren contract ends

21 January 2020 - 08:00 By Reuters
Two-times F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso's contract expired at the end of last year.
Two-times F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso's contract expired at the end of last year.
Image: Jure Makovec/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Fernando Alonso will be free to drive for whomever he chooses at this year's Indianapolis 500 after ending his relationship with McLaren.

The Formula One team confirmed on Monday that the double world champion's contract had expired at the end of last year and was not renewed.

“Fernando is a world-class competitor and we wish him well for the future,” said a team spokesperson. “While our relationship has come to a natural conclusion, he will always remain part of the McLaren family.”

Alonso, twice a winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours sports car race, has made winning Indianapolis his major focus of the year to complete the so-called Triple Crown of Motorsport.

Surprising Serradori denies Alonso a first Dakar stage win

Former double F1 world champion finished second in Monday's stage in his rookie Dakar year
Motoring
1 week ago

Now 38, the Spaniard failed to qualify in a McLaren for last year's Indy 500 after leading the race on his debut in 2017 with Andretti Autosport.

McLaren are returning to The Brickyard in May as part of a full-time IndyCar return in partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports.

The team have been renamed Arrow McLaren Racing SP, competing with two Chevrolet-powered cars and a possible third entry for Indianapolis.

Alonso, who left Formula One as a McLaren driver at the end of the 2018 season and competed in this year's Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, has been linked with a return to Honda-powered Andretti.

He also carried out an ambassadorial role for McLaren last year.

MORE

Formula 1 rookie Nicholas Latifi takes race number from Toronto area code

Canadian Formula One rookie Nicholas Latifi has made the call and will race with the number six on his car in a nod to the telephone area code of his ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Bratches steps down as Formula 1 commercial managing director

Sean Bratches, one of Formula One's top bosses as managing director of commercial operations, is to step down at the end of January after three years ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Chile withdrawn from World Rally Championship schedule

This year's WRC has been reduced to 13 rounds after Chile was removed at the request of local organisers, the governing FIA said on Monday.
Motoring
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Speedsters beware – this is what a 193km/h crash will do to your car Features
  2. Toyota premiers its new Yaris rally car for the road New Models
  3. New Volkswagen Golf GTI to debut at Geneva Motor Show New Models
  4. Twenty cars to look forward to in 2020 New Models
  5. Uber co-founder Kalanick walks away with R42 billion news

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X