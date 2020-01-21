Fernando Alonso a free agent for Indy after McLaren contract ends

Fernando Alonso will be free to drive for whomever he chooses at this year's Indianapolis 500 after ending his relationship with McLaren.

The Formula One team confirmed on Monday that the double world champion's contract had expired at the end of last year and was not renewed.

“Fernando is a world-class competitor and we wish him well for the future,” said a team spokesperson. “While our relationship has come to a natural conclusion, he will always remain part of the McLaren family.”

Alonso, twice a winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours sports car race, has made winning Indianapolis his major focus of the year to complete the so-called Triple Crown of Motorsport.