Formula 1 changes planned Miami grand prix layout after local opposition

Formula One and the organisers of a Miami Grand Prix planned for 2021 have changed the proposed layout and race schedule after objections from local residents worried about excessive noise and air pollution.

The sport said in a statement on Tuesday that the modifications followed months of dialogue with residents, elected officials, faith leaders, local businesses and scientific experts.

The revised track still winds around the Miami Dolphins NFL team's Hard Rock Stadium, but cuts out a street whose use residents feared would cause traffic disruption.

Organisers also promised to revise the race schedule so there would be no practice for the race before 3pm on the Friday, to ensure schools were not disrupted.

Miami-Dade commissioners are due to meet on Wednesday to vote on a measure that would revoke the stadium’s zoning rights and prevent the race taking place.