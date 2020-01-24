WATCH | Ott Tanak taken to hospital after horror WRC Monte Carlo crash

World champion Ott Tanak was taken to hospital for precautionary checks on Friday after spectacularly rolling his Hyundai at speed in the Monte Carlo Rally.

Hyundai said in a statement that the Estonian and co-driver Martin Järveoja were able to exit the car unassisted after the accident in the French Alps, 9.2km into the 20.68km fourth stage.

"Tanak and Järveoja have been taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks, as is standard procedure following a crash of this nature," the team added.