WATCH | Ott Tanak taken to hospital after horror WRC Monte Carlo crash
World champion Ott Tanak was taken to hospital for precautionary checks on Friday after spectacularly rolling his Hyundai at speed in the Monte Carlo Rally.
Hyundai said in a statement that the Estonian and co-driver Martin Järveoja were able to exit the car unassisted after the accident in the French Alps, 9.2km into the 20.68km fourth stage.
"Tanak and Järveoja have been taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks, as is standard procedure following a crash of this nature," the team added.
Huh huh! Tänakin ulosajo oli tosiaan raju! #ralli #mmralli #WRC #rally pic.twitter.com/HA4F7LBpJ5— Tomi Tuominen (@T_Tuominen) January 24, 2020
Camera footage showed the Hyundai careering off the road and barrel-rolling into trees.
Tanak won the championship with Toyota last season, and the season-opening Monte Carlo rally is his competitive debut with Hyundai, the reigning manufacturers' champions.
The Estonian had been third overall after Thursday's opening night stages.
Car @OttTanak after crash @HMSGOfficial pic.twitter.com/RQtvbQ4QkS— eWRC-results (@eWRCresults) January 24, 2020