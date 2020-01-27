Motorsport

Kamui Kobayashi leads Wayne Taylor team to repeat Daytona win

27 January 2020 - 08:28 By Reuters
Team members of the #10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R of Ryan Briscoe, Renger van Der Zande, Scott Dixon and Kamui Kobayashi celebrate after the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 26 2020 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Team members of the #10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R of Ryan Briscoe, Renger van Der Zande, Scott Dixon and Kamui Kobayashi celebrate after the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 26 2020 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Image: David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Japan's Kamui Kobayashi pulled away in the closing hours to give Wayne Taylor Racing their second consecutive 24 Hours of Daytona victory in a Cadillac DPI on Sunday.

The international team won by more than a minute over a pole-setting Mazda, with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon of New Zealand, Dutchman Renger van der Zande and Australia's Ryan Briscoe sharing the driving with Kobayashi, a former Formula One driver.

“Two times, two wins. It's amazing,” said Kobayashi, who claimed the 2019 title with twice Formula One champion Fernando Alonso, Jordan Taylor and Van Der Zande in a rain-shortened race.

This time Kobayashi was behind the wheel for the closing laps.

“Wayne brought me the best car ever I drove ... It's a fantastic feeling.”

The team, with excellent weather conditions, completed a record 833 laps to break the previous mark of 808 set two seasons ago.

They also overcame what could have been a costly error by Briscoe, who drove through a red light on the pit lane that resulted in a penalty that dropped him from the lead to a lap down.

But Briscoe regained the lead lap under the fifth full-course caution.

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch made his debut in the race, but his team struggled in the GT Daytona class.

MORE

WATCH | Ott Tanak taken to hospital after horror WRC Monte Carlo crash

World champion Ott Tanak was taken to hospital for precautionary checks on Friday after rolling his Hyundai spectacularly at speed in the Monte Carlo ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Simola ready for yet another high-speed blast up the hill

January 31 is the deadline to enter the Knysna-based motorsport event
Motoring
3 days ago

Formula One to hold auction for Australian bushfire relief

Formula One, whose 2020 season starts in Melbourne on March 15, has announced an auction to help areas most affected by the Australian bushfires
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Buyer beware: fake Black Rhino wheels alert given news
  2. WATCH | Speedsters beware – this is what a 193km/h crash will do to your car Features
  3. WATCH | Ott Tanak taken to hospital after horror WRC Monte Carlo crash Motorsport
  4. These are the times and days you're most likely to be hijacked: Tracker news
  5. Revealed: Which vehicles achieved the best resale in 2019 news

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X