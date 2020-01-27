Thierry Neuville wins Monte Carlo WRC season-opener for Hyundai

Belgian Thierry Neuville won the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally for Hyundai on Sunday and ended Sebastien Ogier's bid for a record eighth victory and seventh in a row in the principality.

Neuville finished the final power stage 12.6 seconds clear of six-times world champion Ogier, who ended up 1.7 ahead of his third-placed team mate Elfyn Evans on their Toyota debuts.

It was Hyundai's and Neuville's first win in Monte Carlo, with the Belgian missing out by 2.2 seconds last year when Ogier won for Citroën.

“The target was to win this rally and take revenge, and it feels good right now,” he said.

“Monte Carlo is one of the most historic events that every WRC driver wants to win at least once, and we’ve done it.”

Welshman Evans led overnight, with the top three separated by just 6.4 seconds, but Neuville won all four of Sunday's slippery asphalt stages in the French Alps to go from third to first.