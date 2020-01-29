Zandvoort aims for 'spectacular' Grand Prix with unique banked curves

A totally refurbished track featuring two banked curves unique to Formula One racing should help Zandvoort permanently reclaim its place in motor sport's elite class as it returns to the Netherlands for the first time since 1985 on May 3.

Riding high on a wave of Max Verstappen mania, over 100 builders have nearly completed a €15m (roughly R242.6m) overhaul of the picturesque but outdated circuit, designed to make it stand out among the other 21 races.

"We've created a truly unique track, with two banked curves, which is something no other track in Formula One has," Dutch Grand Prix director and former F1 driver Jan Lammers told Reuters.

"This is already the most talked about circuit in Formula One. I am convinced we will see spectacular racing here."

Hemmed in by the dunes and a nature reserve on the North Sea coast some 25km west of Amsterdam, Zandvoort has always had a distinctive character with a swerving track and a number of high speed corners.