Daimler CEO dismisses Mercedes F1 exit speculation

World champions Mercedes are not preparing to pull out of Formula One, Daimler CEO Ola Källenius said on Wednesday.

Autocar and the racefans.net website reported earlier that whether Mercedes should leave the sport as a constructor would be discussed at the next board meeting of parent body Daimler.

“Not true,” Källenius said on the sidelines of the German Auto Industry annual reception in Berlin when asked if Mercedes were planning to leave the Liberty Media-owned sport.

Autocar said the next board meeting was believed to be scheduled for February 12, but a Mercedes source told Reuters that was not the case.

Mercedes have won the past six successive drivers' and constructors' titles, with Britain's Lewis Hamilton chasing his seventh this year in the final season, before a major rules overhaul.