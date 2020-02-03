Formula E calls off Sanya race due to coronavirus

The all-electric Formula E motor racing series has abandoned plans for a race in the Chinese city of Sanya next month because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The sport will continue to work with its regional partner and local authorities to study the viability of potential alternative dates should the situation improve, the Formula E and FIA governing bodies said on Sunday.

The race had been scheduled for March 21 in the coastal resort in Hainan province.

The outbreak of the flu-like virus has killed more than 300 people and infected more than 14,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, in Hubei province, late last year.

Formula E said the decision was made jointly with the governing FIA and the Chinese federation of automobile and motorcycle sports to ensure the health and safety of travelling staff, participants and spectators.

The race would have been the sixth of the championship's 14 rounds, with Seoul in May and Jakarta in June now the only remaining Asian races.