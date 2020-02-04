Motorsport

Jack Aitken joins Williams F1 as reserve driver

04 February 2020 - 15:46 By Reuters
Jack Aitken has joined Williams as official reserve for the 2020 F1 season.
Image: Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images

Anglo-Korean driver Jack Aitken has joined Williams as their official reserve for the 2020 Formula One season, the former champions said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was previously a Renault reserve and competed in Formula Two last year, finishing fifth overall with three wins.

Williams said Aitken would attend all races, ready to step in if needed. He is taking part in a Friday practice session and doing simulator work.

The struggling team has already appointed Dan Ticktum, a two-times Macau F3 winner, and W Series champion Jamie Chadwick as development drivers along with Israeli Roy Nissany as official test driver.

Williams finished last with just one point in 2019, after scoring only seven in 2018. They last won a race in 2012.

