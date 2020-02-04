Lewis Hamilton is good, but he's not God, says Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen believes he can thwart Lewis Hamilton's bid for a seventh Formula One title this season if Red Bull give him the tools to do the job.

The 22-year-old Dutch driver won three races last year, finishing third overall in the championship, and is not about to be awed by anyone's reputation, even if that person is possibly the greatest driver of all time.

“It's very car-dependent, of course, in Formula One,” Verstappen told reporters at a Red Bull team media event on Monday.

“Lewis is very good. He is definitely one of the best out there, but he's not God. Maybe God is with him, but he is not God.”

Hamilton, 35, is chasing several records this season, including Michael Schumacher's 91 race wins and seven titles, and has won five of the past six championships with dominant Mercedes.

“We really want to mount a challenge to especially Mercedes and I think we can do that,” said Verstappen, who last month signed a contract extension to the end of 2023 and has a new English trainer and physio for 2020.

He said the new contract had taken away the hassle of being asked all the time about his future, removing another potential distraction.