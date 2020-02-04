Red Bull boss trusts F1 to make right call on Chinese GP

The Chinese Grand Prix is set to be discussed by Formula One this week amid speculation the April 19 Shanghai race could join a growing list of sporting events hit by the coronavirus.

The grand prix is scheduled as the fourth round of what would be a record 22-race season.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told reporters on Monday that the situation was being carefully monitored and he trusted the judgment of the governing FIA and commercial rights holder Liberty Media.

“They are responsible for the health and wellbeing of not just the drivers in Formula One, but all the staff, all the travelling members of the media,” he said.

“I'm sure they'll take the necessary due diligence before making any commitment about either delaying or postponing or cancelling the race. So we have to trust their judgment, their knowledge.

“We keep a very close eye on the situation. I'm sure it will be on the agenda of Wednesday's strategy meeting, where we'll get the next update,” he added.

The Strategy Group is part of the governance of the sport and comprises FIA and Formula representatives, as well as six of the 10 teams.