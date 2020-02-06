Haas F1 revert to old colours with a new car that has to deliver

US-owned Haas became the first Formula One team to offer a glimpse of their 2020 car on Thursday with a return to their old grey, red and black colours after a difficult season in black and gold.

Digital renderings were released on the team's social media channels and website.

“The VF-20 has to deliver where our previous car didn’t,” said team principal Guenther Steiner.

“Last year was definitely a setback, one I would never have asked for, but you learn from such situations — we all have.”

The physical unveiling will be in the pitlane shortly before the start of preseason testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on February 19 with Frenchman Romain Grosjean and Danish driver Kevin Magnussen.