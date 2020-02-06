Motorsport

No need for ageing champions, Max Verstappen is the man for Red Bull

06 February 2020 - 08:56 By Reuters
Red Bull Racings Dutch driver Max Verstappen looks on as he attends the drivers' parade ahead of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Red Bull Racings Dutch driver Max Verstappen looks on as he attends the drivers' parade ahead of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Image: Jure Makovec/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel boast 10 Formula One crowns between them, but Red Bull have the “coming man” in Max Verstappen and would say no to both, according to team boss Christian Horner.

The two champions are out of contract at the end of the season, by which time 35-year-old Hamilton could have equalled Michael Schumacher's record seven titles.

Hamilton is expected to stay at Mercedes, but has also been linked to Vettel's place at Ferrari, whose long-term focus is on 22-year-old Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull have 22-year-old Verstappen, widely seen as Hamilton's heir apparent, under contract until the end of 2023 and Horner hailed the Dutchman as the “most in-form driver in F1".

“He (Hamilton) wouldn’t fit into our programme,” Horner told reporters at a recent Red Bull team event.

“We have Max. We have always taken the policy of investing in young talent, nurturing and developing that talent. Lewis doesn’t fit into that.”

Vettel, 32, won his four titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, but Horner made it clear that was now a closed chapter in the team's history.

Lewis Hamilton yet to open contract negotiations with Mercedes

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he is yet to start talks with Mercedes to extend his contract beyond this year, despite media ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Asked whether he would have Vettel back, Horner replied: “It's difficult to see how two alphas can fit in a team. You can see the problem that Ferrari have had. Why would it be any different at Red Bull with two alpha drivers?

“Same with Lewis at Ferrari or Lewis at Red Bull. That is a very difficult dynamic, especially in a tight competition.”

Horner said he expected Hamilton to stay on at Mercedes, but warned that the champion might have to tone down his wage demands.

The Briton is estimated to be earning in the range of £40m pounds (roughly R764m) a year.

“Two of the major seats are now filled. Logic would say that he’ll remain in his current team if they can agree terms,” said Horner.

“All the automotive sector have got financial pressure at the moment, so when there’s redundancies being made I guess it’s difficult to justify record-breaking salaries.

“I would assume it will be a normal commercial negotiation between the driver and his team. Ferrari could be a possibility for him, how much is difficult for me to gauge.

Lewis Hamilton warns he will be 'a machine' in 2020

Mercedes driver warns rivals he'll be on another level this year as he chases down Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins
Motoring
2 weeks ago

“He seems happy in the environment he's in. If it's the most competitive environment, why would he want to change that for the sake of driving in a different colour? So I don't subscribe to that theory.”

Horner said Verstappen had the experience to put a championship challenge together and this year, with the youngster partnered by Thai racer Alexander Albon, could see the change at the top.

“The likelihood is that Max is the one most likely to have a go at (Hamilton) and that's inevitable,” he said. “There is always another wave coming.

“Max is the coming man. He is 22 years of age; he is in the ascendancy. Lewis is, what, 35? It is inevitable in any sport, there's always another generation coming.

“And I think Formula One, with Max and Leclerc, and the other youngsters coming along, is set for a really thrilling year.”

MORE

Lewis Hamilton is good, but he's not God, says Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen believes he can thwart Lewis Hamilton's bid for a seventh Formula One title this season if Red Bull give him the tools to do the job
Motoring
2 days ago

Jack Aitken joins Williams F1 as reserve driver

Anglo-Korean driver Jack Aitken has joined Williams as their official reserve for the 2020 Formula One season, the former champions said on Tuesday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Chinese Grand Prix in doubt as Shanghai suspends all sporting events

Shanghai sports authorities have recommended the suspension of all sporting events in the city due to the coronavirus outbreak, casting further doubt ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. It's official: Mercedes-Benz to ditch the expensive X-class news
  2. ADVICE | What to do when your car is written off by your insurer Features
  3. All the car makers forced by coronavirus to close factories news
  4. OPINION | Why the Mercedes-Benz X-Class was ultimately doomed to fail Features
  5. Britain to bring forward ban on new petrol and diesel cars news

Latest Videos

Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
‘We want the baby back!’ Karabo Tau appears in court while protesters sing ...
X