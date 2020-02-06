No need for ageing champions, Max Verstappen is the man for Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel boast 10 Formula One crowns between them, but Red Bull have the “coming man” in Max Verstappen and would say no to both, according to team boss Christian Horner.

The two champions are out of contract at the end of the season, by which time 35-year-old Hamilton could have equalled Michael Schumacher's record seven titles.

Hamilton is expected to stay at Mercedes, but has also been linked to Vettel's place at Ferrari, whose long-term focus is on 22-year-old Monegasque Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull have 22-year-old Verstappen, widely seen as Hamilton's heir apparent, under contract until the end of 2023 and Horner hailed the Dutchman as the “most in-form driver in F1".

“He (Hamilton) wouldn’t fit into our programme,” Horner told reporters at a recent Red Bull team event.

“We have Max. We have always taken the policy of investing in young talent, nurturing and developing that talent. Lewis doesn’t fit into that.”

Vettel, 32, won his four titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, but Horner made it clear that was now a closed chapter in the team's history.