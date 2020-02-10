Valentino Rossi says he is in no hurry to retire from MotoGP

Motorsport

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Italian rider Valentino Rossi rounds the bend during the MotoGP pre-season test at the Sepang International Circuit on February 7 2020 in Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia.
Italian MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi said he was in no hurry to retire amid speculation the veteran might quit the sport after several lean years.

The seven-time MotoGP champion was previously expected to decide his future midyear, after being replaced at Yamaha by Frenchman Fabio Quartararo for the 2021 season.

But after setting the fifth fastest lap time on Sunday from a pool of 26 riders at the preseason test in Malaysia, Rossi appeared to be in good spirits about the subject.

“The situation now looks like I have a bit more time ... I'm not in a hurry,” he told reporters when asked if he would make a decision in July or August.

Rossi, who turns 41 later this month, clocked his fastest lap time at 1 min 58.541 sec on the 5.5km track on the Sepang test circuit.

He also told reporters he wanted to see how the first half of the MotoGP season went this year.

“The most important thing are the results,” he said.

“I want to try to continue, but I will (only) continue if I am competitive.”

The MotoGP will see another test session in Qatar, starting on February 22, with the season to begin on March 8.

