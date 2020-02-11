Health first, but we hope to go, Toto Wolff says of Chinese Grand Prix

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff said on Monday he was still preparing for a Chinese Grand Prix in April despite the coronavirus epidemic, but health had to be the deciding factor.

Local organisers of the April 19 race in Shanghai have yet to request a postponement or cancellation, even if F1 insiders increasingly doubt it will go ahead.

Formula One's MD for motorsport Ross Brawn said last week the sport would seek to reschedule the fourth round of the season if it had to be postponed.

The all-electric Formula E series has already called off its race scheduled for the Chinese coastal resort city of Sanya next month.

“Not going would be a shame. We had full grandstands last year, it was sold out,” Wolff told reporters at a news conference to announce petrochemicals company Ineos as a principal sponsor of the reigning champions.

“China starts to become a really important market in terms of the fan followership. We have great activities in Shanghai around the race and not going there would obviously not be great for the fans and ourselves.