Ferrari say Sebastian Vettel is ahead of Lewis Hamilton for 2021 seat

Sebastian Vettel is Ferrari's first choice to partner Charles Leclerc next year, team boss Mattia Binotto said on Tuesday, despite speculation that they want six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The 32-year-old German had a difficult and disappointing 2019 season, outperformed by Leclerc in the young Monegasque's first year at Ferrari, and is out of contract at the end of 2020.

Hamilton is in a similar position with Formula One champions Mercedes, though the Briton is expected to stay, and met Ferrari chairperson John Elkann last year.

Binotto told reporters at the launch of the Italian team's new SF1000 car, however, that Vettel remained very much part of future planning, even if he no longer retained clear number one status.

“Seb is our first choice at the moment,” he said.

“Obviously it is something we are discussing with him and we will continue discussing, but he is certainly our first option, our preference.”

Asked whether he could therefore rule out Hamilton, who can expect to become the highest paid Formula One driver of all time if he stays at Mercedes, Binotto refused to be drawn.

“We are focused on our drivers,” he said. “And we are considering Seb as our option at the moment.”