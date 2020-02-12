Motorsport

This is the new 2020 Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16

12 February 2020 - 17:36 By Motoring Reporter
The RB16 will carry the hopes of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing fans for the 2020 F1 season.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing on Wednesday pulled the covers off its 2020 Formula 1 challenger: the RB16.

Launched without much fanfare (unlike their Italian rivals the night before), the Milton Keynes-based outfit is confident that its newcomer – basically a rather subtle evolution of last year's RB15 – has what it takes to successfully fight the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.

Honda engines remain, as does that now iconic matte livery. 

Max Verstappen will drive the new car for the first time at Silverstone later on Wednesday. The Dutchman and his teammate Alex Albon will test the car more thoroughly at the first of the winter testing sessions in Barcelona, Spain, next week.

Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen (left) and Alex Albon (right).
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

Both drivers - an unchanged partnership from 2019 - also unveiled their new-look helmets for the opening race of the season in Australia next month. 

“It’s a bit more fresher look and with the halo this will stand out a bit more,” said Verstappen of his new helmet.

Albon added: “It’s pretty similar to last year’s helmet with a few tweaks. I’ve got the Thai flag up at the top [and] some yellow camo around. It’s quite simple, but I like that. With the Red Bull colours, I think it looks really good.”

