This is the new 2020 Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB16

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing on Wednesday pulled the covers off its 2020 Formula 1 challenger: the RB16.

Launched without much fanfare (unlike their Italian rivals the night before), the Milton Keynes-based outfit is confident that its newcomer – basically a rather subtle evolution of last year's RB15 – has what it takes to successfully fight the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.

Honda engines remain, as does that now iconic matte livery.

Max Verstappen will drive the new car for the first time at Silverstone later on Wednesday. The Dutchman and his teammate Alex Albon will test the car more thoroughly at the first of the winter testing sessions in Barcelona, Spain, next week.