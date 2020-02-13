McLaren drivers keep the bromance bubbling at launch of new MCL35

McLaren team mates Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz kept their driver bromance bubbling at the launch of their new MCL35 Formula One car on Thursday.

The British-based team emerged from the doldrums to finish fourth last season and, in the 50th anniversary year of the death of founder Bruce McLaren, are aiming to build on that momentum.

Norris, a rookie last year as Britain's youngest F1 driver, and Spaniard Sainz both liked what they saw as the Renault-powered papaya and blue car was pushed out at the Woking factory.

“I pretty much designed the whole thing,” joked Norris. “Everything we went through last year, all our comments and discussions between us as drivers has been put into this and based around that.

“It's a lot more my car, we've had the input into making this, so it feels a lot more my baby,” added the 20-year-old.