Amused Lewis Hamilton sees young rivals' talk as sign of weakness

Lewis Hamilton said he was amused by younger rivals talking up their chances as his Mercedes Formula One team unveiled the new car that could make him a seven-times world champion this season.

The 35-year-old Briton pointed to Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas, handed the first laps in the sleek W11 car at a private shakedown session at Silverstone circuit on Friday, when asked who would be his biggest challenger.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Monegasque Charles Leclerc, both 22 years old, are hungry to seize Hamilton's crown, but the reigning champion said he was relaxed.

“I find it funny seeing that,” he replied when asked about the “bit of chat” from rivals.

“I've just always known to do my talking on the track. Often I tend to see that (talk) as a sign of weakness.”

Verstappen told reporters this month: “Lewis is very good. He is definitely one of the best out there, but he's not God. Maybe God is with him, but he is not God.”

Mercedes have won both titles for the past six seasons, an unprecedented feat, with Hamilton beaten only by now-retired team mate Nico Rosberg in 2016, but this season could be the toughest yet.