Williams declare fresh start after diabolical 2019 season

Williams showed off their new Formula One car with fighting talk on Monday as the former champions seek to revive their fortunes after finishing last with just one point in a dismal 2019 campaign.

The British-based team presented the FW43 as an evolution of last year's Mercedes-powered car, for a season with no major changes before a rules revolution in 2021, but with problem areas addressed.

"This year marks a fresh start for the team," deputy principal Claire Williams said in a statement after images of the car were released online.

"We have spent time addressing our areas of weakness and have ensured we have the right people, structures, procedures and resources in place to deliver competitive race cars.

"We are all committed to rebuilding Williams and returning the team to competitiveness. Our 2020 campaign is about making progress. The fighting spirit is still very much alive."

Once-dominant Williams have not won a grand prix since Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado's triumph in Spain in 2012. Before that they last won in 2004.

The team's last world championship success came with Canadian Jacques Villeneuve in 1997.

They have scored only eight points, the equivalent of one sixth place, in the last two years. The speed of the decline has been shocking, with Williams third in the championship in 2014 and 2015.

Design director Doug McKiernan said the new car, with a revised livery, had no fundamental concept changes.