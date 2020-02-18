Holden brand retirement stuns Australian motorsport

The future of Australia's Supercars series is under a cloud after the decision by US automaker General Motors to scrap the iconic Holden brand that has underpinned the touring car championship for decades.

General Motors Co said on Monday it would retire the Holden brand by 2021 as it winds down Australian and New Zealand operations in the latest restructuring of its global business.

The move has rocked the V8 Supercars series, in which eight of the 13 teams race Holden's Commodore model cars.

Holden said it planned to fulfil its commitments to the series this year, but its future involvement remains unresolved.

“We will begin discussions with the organisers of Supercars and Red Bull Holden Racing Team,” Holden said in a post on social media.

“We will update you on these discussions at the appropriate time.”