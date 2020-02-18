Racing Point aim to turn water into wine with new RP20

The Racing Point Formula One team will start the season with a water company as new title sponsor, but podium champagne the target.

The Silverstone-based outfit ended up seventh overall last year, after predecessors Force India finished fourth in 2016 and 2017.

"I predict that before the race they will both be drinking water," team principal Otmar Szafnauer said of drivers Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez at the launch of the new, and still very pink, RP20 car at water technology company BWT's Austrian headquarters.

"And after the race this year both of them will be on the podium at least once drinking the champagne."

BWT have pledged to donate a well in Gambia for every race at which the team scores a point. They scored in 14 of the 21 last season.

"We've got to get both drivers in the points at every race," said Szafnauer.

"This year we want to be a strong fourth. We want to be closer to the top three than we've ever been in the past, and we want to be the top of the midfield."

Canadian Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, and Mexican Perez make up an unchanged line-up - the latter starting his seventh year with the team - and both have experience of the podium.