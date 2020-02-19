Lewis Hamilton tops first day of F1 testing as Sebastian Vettel calls off sick

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton lapped fastest as Mercedes dominated the first day of pre-season testing in Spain on Wednesday, while Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel called off sick.

Hamilton did 94 laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on the soft C2 compound in a sunny afternoon session, running untroubled after teammate Valtteri Bottas completed 79 laps in the morning.

The Briton's fastest time of one minute 16.976 seconds compared to the best of 1:18.161 set by Vettel on the first day of testing last year.

Hamilton, who is hoping to equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record seven titles this year, was 0.337 of a second quicker than Bottas.