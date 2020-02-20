Motorsport

Mercedes cause stir by reinventing the steering wheel

20 February 2020 - 18:38 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 makes a pitstop during day two of F1 Winter Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 20, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 makes a pitstop during day two of F1 Winter Testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on February 20, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Charles Coates/Getty Images

Mercedes brought intrigue to Formula One testing on Thursday with television images showing Lewis Hamilton moving his car's steering wheel forwards and backwards as he drove.

The mechanism appeared to alter the alignment of the front wheels, with the six-time world champion pulling the wheel towards him on the straights and pushing it back as he approached corners.

Technical director James Allison was coy about the details of a system he said was known within the team as DAS (Dual-Axis Steering).

“It's novel idea,” he told reporters. “It just introduces an extra dimension to the steering for the driver that we hope will be useful during the year.

“Precisely how we use it, and why we use it, that's something we prefer to keep to ourselves.”

Mercedes are chasing their seventh successive title double this season, with Hamilton aiming to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven drivers' titles.

The team started last year with eight wins in a row, despite Ferrari having an impressively quick car in testing.

Testing is not bound by the same regulations as grand prix weekends, with teams sometimes trying out developments they may never race.

Aston Martin puts its Valkyrie race car on ice

If you're a fan of the World Endurance Championship (WEC), then you might be sad to hear that Aston Martin has for the time being stopped all ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Asked whether Mercedes were worried the governing FIA might rule the device illegal, Allison said they had been talking about it for some time, safety was not an issue and it was within the rules.

“This isn't news to the FIA,” he said. “The rules are pretty clear about what is permitted on steering systems and I'm pretty confident that it matches all of those requirements.”

“I'm just pleased we've got it on the car, it seems to be usable and we'll find out over the coming days how much benefit it brings us.”

Hamilton said he had only one morning using it, did not find it distracting and was encouraged to see his team were continuing to innovate to stay ahead of the game.

Allison said the steering wheel represented “only the tip of the iceberg of similar stuff” hidden out of sight across the car.

“Each of the new cars we bring to the track are festooned with innovation,” he said. “It's just they are not always as obvious to you as a stand-alone system like this where you can see it with your own eyes.

“One of the things that gives me massive pride from working at Mercedes is to be part of a team that doesn't just turn the sausage (machine) handle each year.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Lewis Hamilton tops first day of F1 testing as Sebastian Vettel calls off sick

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton lapped fastest as Mercedes dominated the first day of pre-season testing in Spain on Wednesday, ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Team SA wins international GS Trophy

SA has won its third BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy, a global off-road motorcycle competition which this year took place in New Zealand
Motoring
12 hours ago

New Williams FW43 an improvement on 'scary' 2019 car, says George Russell

George Russell was first on track for the start of pre-season testing on Wednesday and sounded positive afterwards as his Williams Formula One team ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Toyota Quantum VX Reviews
  2. Balloon payments: how they work and what you should know Features
  3. WATCH | New Land Rover Defender not shaken after 30m jump for 007 news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Is the 2020 Hyundai i30 N really worth the money? First Drives
  5. ADVICE | What to do when your car is written off by your insurer Features

Latest Videos

#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
X