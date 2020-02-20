Mercedes cause stir by reinventing the steering wheel

Mercedes brought intrigue to Formula One testing on Thursday with television images showing Lewis Hamilton moving his car's steering wheel forwards and backwards as he drove.

The mechanism appeared to alter the alignment of the front wheels, with the six-time world champion pulling the wheel towards him on the straights and pushing it back as he approached corners.

Technical director James Allison was coy about the details of a system he said was known within the team as DAS (Dual-Axis Steering).

“It's novel idea,” he told reporters. “It just introduces an extra dimension to the steering for the driver that we hope will be useful during the year.

“Precisely how we use it, and why we use it, that's something we prefer to keep to ourselves.”

Mercedes are chasing their seventh successive title double this season, with Hamilton aiming to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven drivers' titles.

The team started last year with eight wins in a row, despite Ferrari having an impressively quick car in testing.

Testing is not bound by the same regulations as grand prix weekends, with teams sometimes trying out developments they may never race.