Motorsport

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez renews with Honda until 2024

20 February 2020 - 15:15 By Reuters
Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the third and final day of the MotoGP official testing session on February 09, 2020, held at Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia.
Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the third and final day of the MotoGP official testing session on February 09, 2020, held at Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia.
Image: Hazrin Yeob Men Shah/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Spain's six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez has signed a four-year contract extension with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) through to the end of 2024, the team said on Thursday.

Marquez, who turned 27 this week, won his first title in 2013 with the Repsol Honda team and has won the last four world championships in a row. He has a total of 56 career victories and 95 podiums to his name in the premier class.

“Honda gave me the opportunity to arrive in the MotoGP class with a factory bike in 2013,” Marquez said in a statement. “Since the first year we have achieved success together and I am very happy to continue being part of the Honda family.”

HRC president Yoshishige Nomura said the deal had been in the works for months and that Marquez deserved a unique deal for being their most successful rider ever.

“Both parties wanted to stay together and continue winning,” Nomura said. “Marc started his career in the premier class in 2013 and with him we have won six of the last seven MotoGP titles. As a unique champion, he deserves a unique deal.”

Marquez had surgery on a shoulder dislocation in November after two crashes last year but was involved in testing in Sepang earlier this month.

The final preseason test is from February 22-24 in Qatar before the first race of the season at the Losail Circuit on March 8.

READ MORE

F1 in pole position to light up the streets of Sandton

The Heineken F1 Joburg Festival, in partnership with Gauteng Province, will treat F1 fans to car runs featuring three F1 teams
Motoring
2 hours ago

Ryan Newman released from hospital after Daytona 500 crash

Driver Ryan Newman was released from hospital on Wednesday, two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 saw him carted ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Team SA wins international GS Trophy

SA has won its third BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy, a global off-road motorcycle competition which this year took place in New Zealand
Motoring
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2020 Toyota Quantum VX Reviews
  2. Balloon payments: how they work and what you should know Features
  3. WATCH | New Land Rover Defender not shaken after 30m jump for 007 news
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Is the 2020 Hyundai i30 N really worth the money? First Drives
  5. ADVICE | What to do when your car is written off by your insurer Features

Latest Videos

#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
X