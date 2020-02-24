Motorsport

FORMULA ONE

Mercedes suspect Ferrari are playing down their true pace

Ferrari were only eighth fastest of the 10 teams in preseason Spanish test, but there may be more to come from the red team

24 February 2020 - 07:02 By Reuters
Sebastian Vettel's quickest time was more than two seconds slower than Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes.
Sebastian Vettel's quickest time was more than two seconds slower than Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes.
Image: Reuters

Champions Mercedes suspect Ferrari are considerably faster than the Italian team let on in Formula One's first preseason test in Spain, with the gap between the top three and the rest closing.

Teams have six days of testing before the season-opener in Australia on March 15 and the engineers have plenty of data to crunch at the halfway stage.

On paper, Mercedes were more than a second quicker than the next team at the Circuit de Catalunya and also covered the most distance.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto told reporters he was less optimistic than last year, when his team's pace was evident.

“The others are faster than us at the moment, I believe,” he said.

Mercedes, who are chasing an unprecedented seventh successive title double this year, with Lewis Hamilton also out to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven crowns, were not about to crow.

“No-one wants the egg on their face of claiming that they are faster than another team, because they can never know for certain what was hidden or what is coming next,” the team said.

Raikkonen fastest and brings out first red flag

Alfa Romeo outpaces big guns Mercedes and Ferrari on day two of F1 testing
Motoring
3 days ago

“Will Red Bull bring a significant upgrade package to the second test? Why have Ferrari spent this test running their PU (power unit) consistently at much lower levels than their partner teams?

“What we can say is that we predict the battle in Melbourne at the front is going to be tight. We can also see that the midfield have closed on the front and that there is some considerable midfield swing compared to last year’s competitive order.”

Valtteri Bottas's fastest lap on Friday was one minute 15.732 seconds, compared with  Sebastian Vettel's best for Ferrari of 1:18.154 on Thursday.

Ferrari were only eighth fastest of the 10 teams.

However, the quickest time by a Ferrari-powered car was Kimi Raikkonen's 1:17.091 for Alfa Romeo, on the same C5 tyre as Bottas, when the 2007 champion was top on day two.

Alfa were second fastest overall, just ahead of Renault and Mercedes-powered Racing Point.

DIFFERENT APPROACH

Ferrari did not hide that they were taking a different approach to last year when they sent expectations soaring with their testing times, only to see Mercedes win the first eight races.

“This year we've decided to focus more on ourselves, trying to learn the car as much as possible in the first few days and focus on performance a bit later on, and see if that pays off,” Charles Leclerc said on Wednesday.

Racing Point say their 'pink Mercedes' is big risk

Racing Point's new Formula One car looks a lot like Lewis Hamilton's title-winning 2019 Mercedes painted pink but technical director Andy Green says ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Teams can run whatever fuel load they want in testing and also try out concepts and devices that would be illegal in race conditions.

If Ferrari were hiding their true pace, worried fans could take little comfort from the total number of laps covered, however.

According to figures published by tyre supplier Pirelli, Mercedes did 494 laps over the first three days, while Ferrari completed 354. That placed them eighth overall, ahead of only Williams (324) and Haas (316).

There is no doubt that Mercedes, causing a stir with an innovative new dual-axis steering system (DAS), are flying.

Bottas's time was half a second quicker than Hamilton's best of 1:16.224 in the entire eight days of 2019 preseason testing. It was also only three tenths slower than the Finn's record lap in qualifying for last year's Spanish Grand Prix.

“It's been a good first week, the car has been broadly reliable and the performance has been reasonably good throughout the week,” said technical director James Allison.

There were also smiles at Williams, looking more competitive after a dismal 2019, in which they scored only one point, and at Mercedes-powered Racing Point, whose pink car looks just like Hamilton's 2019

MORE

Mercedes cause stir by reinventing the steering wheel

Mercedes brought intrigue to Formula One testing on Thursday with television images showing Lewis Hamilton moving his car's steering wheel forwards ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Lewis Hamilton tops first day of F1 testing as Sebastian Vettel calls off sick

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton lapped fastest as Mercedes dominated the first day of pre-season testing in Spain on Wednesday, ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Unwell Sebastian Vettel relieved of duties on first day of F1 testing

An unwell Sebastian Vettel was relieved of his duties at Ferrari on Formula One's first day of pre-season testing in Spain on Wednesday
Motoring
4 days ago

Racing Point aim to turn water into wine with new RP20

The Racing Point Formula One team will start the season with a water company as new title sponsor, but podium champagne the target
Motoring
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Peugeot launches one ton bakkie, and it's coming to SA New Models
  2. Right to Repair ruling is a ‘big win’ for consumers news
  3. Balloon payments: how they work and what you should know Features
  4. Honda on a Quest for men and women of courage to take part in off-road adventure Features
  5. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X