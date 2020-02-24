Mercedes suspect Ferrari are playing down their true pace

Champions Mercedes suspect Ferrari are considerably faster than the Italian team let on in Formula One's first preseason test in Spain, with the gap between the top three and the rest closing.

Teams have six days of testing before the season-opener in Australia on March 15 and the engineers have plenty of data to crunch at the halfway stage.

On paper, Mercedes were more than a second quicker than the next team at the Circuit de Catalunya and also covered the most distance.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto told reporters he was less optimistic than last year, when his team's pace was evident.

“The others are faster than us at the moment, I believe,” he said.

Mercedes, who are chasing an unprecedented seventh successive title double this year, with Lewis Hamilton also out to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven crowns, were not about to crow.

“No-one wants the egg on their face of claiming that they are faster than another team, because they can never know for certain what was hidden or what is coming next,” the team said.