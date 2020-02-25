Yamaha’s Maverick Viñales sets MotoGP pace in Qatar test

Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha) has ended the Qatar preseason MotoGP test with the fastest laptime, with a 1min53.858 on the third and final day in Doha on Monday.

The Spaniard pipped Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) to top spot by just 0.033 after the three days, with the top 18 split by less than a second. Fellow Petronas Yamaha SRT rider Fabio Quartararo finished third fastest on the combined times.

SA’s Brad Binder, the former Moto3 champion making his MotoGP debut this year, posted the ninth fastest time on his Red Bull KTM, 0.425 off the fastest lap. He finished just two positions behind world champion Marc Marquez on a Repsol Honda and ahead of multiple champion Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha), who ended the three-day test 12th quickest.

Alex Marquez, who narrowly beat Binder to last year’s Moto2 championship, was 21st fastest on his Repsol Honda.

Though MotoGP world champions Honda struggled, it was a great test for Yamaha, which set the three fastest laptimes, but there will be slight worry that Quartararo suffered technical failures on Sunday and Monday, in addition to Rossi’s crash on day two. “The Doctor” was uninjured and ventured back out during the last hour of the test.