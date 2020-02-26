Rivals must pounce if Lewis Hamilton slips, says Nico Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton has said he will be a “machine” this season, but former Mercedes team mate and 2016 Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg believes the Briton still has weaknesses.

The problem for Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, two leading candidates to deny the Briton a record-equalling seventh title, is that they can be hard to see.

“Of course, I know Lewis’s weaknesses inside out. Better than anybody else in the world,” Rosberg, who retired after taking his title, said. “Every human has strengths and weaknesses.

“His strength is an unbelievable talent, his work ethic and all that,” added the German in an interview to promote a new responsible drinking campaign for beer brand and F1 sponsor Heineken that he filmed with his 1982 champion father, Keke.

“The weakness would be a little bit those phases where he loses a bit of motivation or things don’t go his way, he will give up a little bit and then it can take a few races.

“It might extend to two or three races, and that’s where, as a competitor, you have to pounce flat out and make the most of it. If you don’t, you have no chance.”

Hamilton, 35, has won five of the past six championships with Mercedes and this year can equal former Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's seven.

In the three seasons since Rosberg retired, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel has twice finished runner-up ahead of Hamilton's Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Bottas was second overall last year, but still a hefty 87 points behind a man at the height of his powers and far more embedded at Mercedes than when he was battling Rosberg.