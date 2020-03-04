Cape Town Formula E street race could be on the cards in the future

e-Movement (Pty) Ltd, the Cape Town Formula E Bid Company, today confirmed its intention and plans to host a Formula E race using a street circuit in the heart of Cape Town.

e-Movement has secured the backing of Jaguar South Africa as founding partner for the initial stages of the project in Cape Town, as a potential Formula E candidate host city.

Iain Banner, chairperson of e-Movement, confirmed the positive progress made after the feasibility study undertaken by members of Formula E Operations during a site visit in September 2019: “The objective of the study was to assess the suitability of Cape Town as a possible venue for a round of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in future seasons. Three possible circuit layouts have been identified and we are now in the process of exploring these possibilities with the City of Cape Town and other interested parties.

“As a starting point, the preliminary track layout and how it fits into the existing fabric of the precinct – as well as the future development proposals around the identified track – were all key factors in assessing the City of Cape Town’s suitability.

“The primary objective was to design a suitable circuit layout that will have minimum impact on the city, require minimum construction work, cause minimum disruption to general public and traffic, and, crucially, leave a lasting legacy.”

Banner added that the proposed event will simultaneously anchor a renewable energy week, comprising a major conference and exhibition in an industry which is poised for rapid growth over the next decade.

Councillor JP Smith, Cape Town Mayco member, welcomed the positive outcome of the feasibility study, saying: “The event is so much more than an E-Prix - it provides an opportunity to position the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape region as the pioneering renewable energy hub of South Africa.

“The event would not only showcase the natural beauty of our city but such an event places Cape Town at the forefront of alternative and green energy initiatives, and serves as a catalyst for attracting investment and the creation of employment in a sector for which major growth is projected in the foreseeable future.”

Lisa Mallett, Marketing Director: Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa, said, “Jaguar is at the forefront of electric mobility globally, and has made massive strides in electrification right here in South Africa.

“In 2018 Jaguar laid the foundation for the future of e-mobility in South Africa with the rollout of the R30m public charging network and followed up with the introduction of the World Car of the Year-winning all-electric Jaguar I-PACE last year.

“Partnering with e-Movement to bring this premier motorsport event to South Africa, will assist in showcasing the tangible efforts Jaguar has made in infrastructure and carrying the momentum of all electric vehicles on a local level.

“We look forward to introducing South Africans to our Panasonic Jaguar Racing Team and reaffirming that racing is in our blood - even when powered by electricity. We wish the entire project, including the broader alternative and green energy activities associated with this event and the simultaneous Energy Week proposed by the Bid Company, success. ”