Motorsport

Seven F1 teams oppose FIA-Ferrari engine settlement

04 March 2020 - 12:37 By Reuters
Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari during day six of F1 Winter Testing.
Image: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Seven Formula One teams spoke out in a joint statement on Wednesday against a confidential settlement between the governing FIA and Ferrari over the Italian team's 2019 engine.

The teams, all those not powered by Ferrari engines, said they wanted full and proper disclosure in the matter and reserved their rights to seek legal redress “within the FIA's due process and before the competent courts”.

The season is due to start in Australia on March 15.

