New Mercedes steering wheel is classic F1, says amused Brawn

An innovative Mercedes dual-axis steering (DAS) system is “classic Formula One”, but could be protested about at next week's season-opening Australian Grand Prix and will be banned next year, F1 motorsport head Ross Brawn said.

The Briton, a former Ferrari technical director who ran the Honda and Mercedes teams and also won titles with his eponymous Brawn GP team in 2009, said he was amused by the development.

“I’ve not got that engaged with it. I’ve watched it from a distance with some amusement because it’s classic Formula One,” he said after a sponsor signing with online bookmaker 188 BET at Silverstone on Tuesday.

“Someone’s come up with an innovation, they believe it’s correct and allowable and there’s other teams that don’t think it’s correct and allowable, and the real test will come in Melbourne.”