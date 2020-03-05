Racing Point aim to be fast followers with 'Pink Mercedes'

Racing Point are aiming for fourth place in the Formula One championship and have copied a winner to help them get there.

Their RP20 car was dubbed the “Pink Mercedes” as soon as it broke cover, a near carbon-fibre copy of six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's title-winning 2019 machine.

If some midfield rivals are unhappy with the similarities — McLaren boss Zak Brown referred to the team as “Copy Point”, while others preferred “Tracing Point”, then Racing Point principal Otmar Szafnauer said that's just the way it is.

“We’re well within all the regulations,” he said, as the car went through its paces in testing ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15.

“Who better to copy than Mercedes? We took pictures of their car, but the design and development were totally our own.

“We’ve got some 125 people just working on aero.”