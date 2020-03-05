Motorsport

Racing Point aim to be fast followers with 'Pink Mercedes'

05 March 2020 - 08:44 By Reuters
Lance Stroll and the Racing Point RP20 during day five of testing on February 27 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Lance Stroll and the Racing Point RP20 during day five of testing on February 27 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Image: Xavier Ballart/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Racing Point are aiming for fourth place in the Formula One championship and have copied a winner to help them get there.

Their RP20 car was dubbed the “Pink Mercedes” as soon as it broke cover, a near carbon-fibre copy of six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton's title-winning 2019 machine.

If some midfield rivals are unhappy with the similarities — McLaren boss Zak Brown referred to the team as “Copy Point”, while others preferred “Tracing Point”, then Racing Point principal Otmar Szafnauer said that's just the way it is.

“We’re well within all the regulations,” he said, as the car went through its paces in testing ahead of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15.

“Who better to copy than Mercedes? We took pictures of their car, but the design and development were totally our own.

“We’ve got some 125 people just working on aero.”

New Mercedes steering wheel is classic F1, says amused Brawn

An innovative Mercedes dual-axis steering (DAS) system is 'classic Formula One', but could be protested about at next week's season-opening ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Previously, Racing Point — or Force India as they were before — copied Red Bull's high-rake philosophy. But with a Mercedes engine, gearbox and rear suspension, this route became a conflict.

“We were always compromised, because we would run their (Mercedes) gearbox and their constraints on the rear as to what you could do with the rear suspension and a Red Bull philosophy aero,” said Szafnauer.

“We’ve always wanted to go away from it, but it was only until now that we had the abundance of resource to be able to do it.”

Force India, co-owned by financially troubled Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya, finished fourth in 2016 and 2017, but were so short of cash they went into administration in 2018.

The rebirth under Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who is also Aston Martin chairperson, after buying into the sports car maker, and whose son, Lance, drives for the team alongside Mexican Sergio Perez, transformed the situation.

Racing Point will become Aston Martin next year, when the sport is set for a huge overhaul, with a budget cap and new rules aimed at levelling the playing field. They are also building a new factory.

Fast followers:

By being “fast followers”, Racing Point believe they can have a car competitive enough to score solid points through the season, while allowing an early switch in focus to 2021.

“Right now we’re 465 people and about midyear we’re going to be over 500. The big teams are over 1,000,” said Szafnauer.

“It’s really hard with half the human resource to also innovate. So if ... you’re limited by the amount of people you have, then you’ve got to be a fast follower.

Lewis Hamilton has Michael Schumacher's biggest records in sight

Formula One starts a new season in Australia next week, with Lewis Hamilton chasing records that some once thought would last a lifetime
Motoring
1 day ago

“We’ve got to do Aston Martin proud. We know that,” he added.

“So we’ve got a year to hire. I don’t like hiring people just for the sake of hiring people. We've got to hire the right people, who allow us to innovate, to be at the front of the grid. It takes time.”

Szafnauer said it could be that 600 was the right size, not 900.

“It’s not budget constraint. It's how quickly can you hire the people, what do you need to be competitive and putting the structure in place ... that will determine the number we need.”

The point at which development of the 2020 car ends and all the focus is directed to next year's will be crucial for all competitors.

“The more competitive we are, the quicker we’ll switch over,” said Szafnauer. “The less competitive we are, the more we’ve got to catch up this year. We can’t throw this year away. We’ve got some expectations of this year.”

The team also had to ensure that the building of the new Silverstone factory did not prove a distraction.

“I haven’t seen many people in Formula One build a new factory without a dip in performance. So hopefully we’ll be the first,” said Szafnauer. 

MORE

Cape Town Formula E street race could be on the cards in the future

e-Movement (Pty) Ltd, the Cape Town Formula E Bid Company, today confirmed its intention and plans to host a Formula E race using a street circuit in ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Seven F1 teams oppose FIA-Ferrari engine settlement

Seven Formula One teams spoke out in a joint statement on Wednesday against a confidential settlement between the governing FIA and Ferrari over the ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Team by team prospects for the 2020 Formula One season

We take a look at how each of the 10 teams should fare this season
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | How fuel price decreases will affect your pocket news
  2. WATCH | Jeep Trackhawk rolls multiple times at Emerald Speed Fest news
  3. The 10 best fast Volkswagen Golf models of all time Features
  4. WATCH | All you need to know about the 2020 Mahindra Pik Up in 90 seconds New Models
  5. Bentley unveils exclusive new Mulliner Bacalar two-seater New Models

Latest Videos

The all-new BMW X5 M Competition. Official Launch Film. (F95. 2020)
Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years
X