No handshakes as young Lando Norris punches in for a second season

Lando Norris laughs when asked whether he will be avoiding handshakes with McLaren team mate Carlos Sainz as part of anti-coronavirus precautions.

“I think I never shake hands with Carlos anyway,” the 20-year-old Briton told Reuters. “I normally punch him or he punches me.”

Norris has been briefed by McLaren and his trainer on what to watch out for as he heads to Australia for Formula One's March 15 opener in Melbourne that was thrown into uncertainty by the global spread of the virus.

Details include not holding onto the handrails on airport escalators and in buses taking passengers to planes, and also avoiding shaking hands with people he comes across on his travels.

“Not touching stuff everyone else does. Just normal stuff. No handshaking, more like elbow or air high-fiving,” said Norris.

The youngest driver on the starting grid established a firm and joking friendship with Spaniard Sainz during his rookie season, but that could be tested if podiums are up for grabs.

McLaren finished fourth overall, with Sainz taking the former champions' first-top three finish since 2014, and they are tipped to be at the front of a tight group battling for best of the rest after Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

While Norris scored 49 points, Sainz provided 96 towards McLaren's total in 2019.

The Briton was unlucky, however, as he suffered a number of retirements while well-placed to add significant points and can expect to be more in the mix this time.

Nico Rosberg, the retired world champion who won his title with Mercedes in 2016, saw Norris as a potential surprise package when compared to 2019.

“He could make a big jump if he gets all the points that he deserves,” the German told Reuters.