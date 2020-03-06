Williams face critical year after shameful 2019

The new Formula One season will be of critical importance for Williams, once dominant world champions who have fallen so far from the heights that their points haul from the last two campaigns amounts to a total of eight.

Claire Williams, deputy team principal and daughter of founder Frank, admits as much.

“It’s a critical year because we’ve had two bad years and Williams isn’t in Formula One to race around at the back of the grid. We’re here because we want to race the competition,” she told Reuters.

“Having a third (bad) year and to subject our team personnel to a third year of racing around by ourselves at the back of the grid is going to take its toll. And we don’t want that to happen.

“For our pride and for our self-respect we can’t allow that. This is one of the most fabled and storied teams in Formula One and we want to see it back where we know that it can get to.”

Only Ferrari, with 16, have won more constructors titles than the nine Williams took between 1980 and 1997 but it is a different century now.

The team that had drivers' titles with the likes of Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nigel Mansell, Nelson Piquet, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve last won a race in 2012.

They scored only one point last year, finishing last, and failed even to get their car to testing on time. They finally hit the track in Barcelona three days late.

The degree of disarray at the factory was such that even the wheel nuts were not ready.

Technical director Paddy Lowe, who had joined from champions Mercedes, was an immediate casualty with the Briton put on a leave of absence that he never returned from.

This year, Williams made sure Briton George Russell was the first out of the pitlane on day one in testing and in a Mercedes-powered car that was much improved on last season's.