Bahrain F1 race to be held without fans due to coronavirus

08 March 2020 - 18:47 By Reuters
Fireworks go off over the circuit at the end of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2019 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix will go ahead on March 22 without fans due to the coronavirus crisis, a blow to the Gulf Arab state's important tourism sector.

Bahrain, which is hosting the second round of the Formula One season at the Sakhir circuit outside Manama, has reported 83 cases of the virus, mostly linked to people who had travelled to Iran.

"Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year's (race) as a participants-only event," organisers said on Sunday.

"Convening a major sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time," they added.

"To ensure that neither the sport, nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event."

Bahrain is the second F1 race casualty of the virus. The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai scheduled for April 19 has already been postponed.

Racing without fans will be a first for the sport, although former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone once mooted the idea of a 'VIP grand prix' at France's Le Castellet circuit with only invited guests.

A Bahrain International Circuit spokesman said accredited media would attend as usual.

Concerts featuring DJ's Afrojack and Don Diablo over the race weekend have been cancelled.

"We know how disappointed many will be by this news...but safety has to remain our utmost priority," the circuit said.

Bahrain has suspended flights to some destinations over concerns of the rapidly spreading virus.

It has also asked people entering the country who have recently visited Italy, South Korea, Egypt and Lebanon to isolate themselves for two weeks.

