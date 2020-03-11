Motorsport

Grand Prix of the Americas rescheduled due to coronavirus

Valentino Rossi of Italy and MotoGP, Jack Miller of Australia and Alma Pramac Racing, and Alex Rins of Spain and Team Suzuki Ecstar celebrate after the MotoGP at Circuit of The Americas on April 14 2019 in Austin, Texas.
The start of the MotoGP season was delayed for a third time on Tuesday after organisers announced that the Grand Prix of the Americas had been rescheduled for November.

The race was scheduled to take place from April 3 to 5 in Austin, Texas. It will now take place from November 13 to 15, with the season-ending Valencia Grand Prix being pushed back to November 20 to 22.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas,” organisers said in a statement.

The season-opening MotoGP race in Qatar, scheduled for the Losail circuit on March 8, was cancelled at the start of the month because of travel restrictions on passengers from Italy and elsewhere due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The Thai Grand Prix, the second race of the season, scheduled to be held on March 22, was also postponed earlier this month and rescheduled for October 4.

The date change for the Thai Grand Prix resulted in the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain being brought forward a week to September 27. 

