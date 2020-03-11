Haas and McLaren team members quarantined, tested for coronavirus

Two members of the Haas Formula One team and one from McLaren were quarantined in Melbourne on Wednesday as a precaution amid coronavirus fears ahead of Sunday's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

“Two members showed some cold-like symptoms this morning. With the guidelines we've followed, they have been tested (for coronavirus)," a Haas spokesperson said at Albert Park.

“As a result of being tested they have to go back into the hotel for isolation while we await the results.”

McLaren said one team member had self-isolated in the team hotel as a precaution after showing “coronavirus-like symptoms”.

“We expect to receive the results overnight. The team is operating as per our normal schedule,” a spokesperson said.

Comment has been sought from race organisers.

Haas and McLaren are Britain-based, while Haas has close ties with Italy-based Ferrari, which supplies its power units.

Italian authorities have been struggling to contain a huge outbreak of coronavirus.

More than 119,300 people have been infected worldwide and 4,300 have died.

Australia extended its travel ban to Italy on Wednesday after the southern European nation expanded a lockdown to cover the entire country to contain the spread of the virus.