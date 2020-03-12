Motorsport

Australian GP to be called off after coronavirus tests: reports

12 March 2020 - 20:21 By Reuters
Renault F1 Team driver Esteban Ocon wearing a mask for protection against Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at The Australian Formula One Grand Prix on March 12, 2020, at The Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit in Albert Park, Australia.
Image: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix is set to be called off due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple reports said on Friday.

McLaren already announced on Thursday they were pulling out after one of their employees tested positive.

The BBC and Sky television both reported the race was off.

The governing FIA and Liberty Media-owned Formula One had yet to make an official comment.

Motorsport.com quoted sources saying a majority of the teams were unhappy to continue and the governing FIA would accept the decision.

McLaren withdraws from Australian GP after member tests positive for coronavirus

The McLaren Racing team has withdrawn from this weekend's Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus
Motoring
6 hours ago

WEC cancels Sebring race after US travel clampdown

The World Endurance Championship (WEC) has cancelled next week's Sebring 1,000 Miles race in Florida after the United States imposed restrictions on ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Hamilton slams F1 for holding Australia GP despite virus

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday it was "shocking" that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix could go ahead amid the threat ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

