Carlos Sainz says paddock worried about coronavirus at Australian Grand Prix

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz said on Thursday everyone in the paddock at the Australian Grand Prix is concerned about the coronavirus outbreak and that time will tell if ploughing ahead with the Formula One season-opener is the right decision.

A member of McLaren's team and four crew members at rivals Haas have been tested for the coronavirus and placed in isolation.

The results of the tests are expected later on Thursday, a day before the first free practice sessions at Albert Park.

“We are obviously concerned with the situation but we are drivers and we don't really understand what is exactly going on worldwide, if it's safe to do it in Australia or Vietnam or whatever,” Sainz told reporters in the paddock.

“We are not miracle people, we are not governments ... and unfortunately we need to rely a bit on what others tell us.”