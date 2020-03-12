Hamilton slams F1 for holding Australia GP despite virus

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday it was “shocking” that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix could go ahead amid the threat of the coronavirus and suggested organisers had put financial concerns before people's health.

The six-times world champion broke ranks with other drivers who said they were comfortable with assurances received from the governing FIA, even as other sports cancel events and competitions around the globe.

“I am really very, very surprised we are here,” Briton Hamilton told reporters at the Albert Park media centre on Thursday, a day before the cars roll out for the first free practice sessions at the circuit.

“It is great we have races but for me it is shocking that we are all sitting in this room.

“There are so many fans already here today.

“It seems like the rest of the world is reacting, probably a little bit late.

“But already this morning we've seen (US President Donald) Trump shutting down the borders from Europe ... we're seeing the NBA has been suspended, yet Formula One continues to go on.”