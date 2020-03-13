Formula E temporarily suspends championship due to coronavirus

The Formula E championship has suspended its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the all-electric series said on Friday.

Races in Rome and China's Sanya have already been postponed while Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Wednesday delayed a race scheduled for June 6 due to concerns about the virus.

Earlier on Friday, Formula One's season was thrown into turmoil with the cancellation of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 4,900 people globally.

“As has been reported recently in Europe especially and across the world, the increase of Covid-19 cases continue to rise on a daily basis and experts are saying it is expected to peak in the next month,” Formula E said in a statement.

“For this reason, we have decided to temporarily suspend the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.