Formula One aims to rev up virus-hit season in May

Formula One plans to start its coronavirus-ravaged season in May after cancelling this weekend's opener in Australia on Friday and postponing the next three races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China.

Confusingly, while Formula One said in a statement it expected to begin the championship in Europe at the end of May, the governing FIA's statement referred to May 1. Both may prove optimistic as the virus spreads across the continent.

"The global situation regarding Covid-19 is fluid and very difficult to predict and it is right we take time to assess the situation and make the right decisions," Formula One chairman Chase Carey said.

An end of May date would rule out the Dutch and Spanish races currently scheduled for May 3 and 10 in Zandvoort and Barcelona. Monaco, a glamorous highlight of the motor racing calendar, is round seven on May 24.

The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne was cancelled on Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak, only hours before the first practice session was scheduled to get underway at Albert Park.

That was followed by the postponement of Bahrain's March 22 race, already scheduled to be run without spectators under floodlights at the Sakhir circuit, and the debut of Vietnam in Hanoi on April 5.

Formula One had already postponed the April 19 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

McLaren announced on Thursday they would not be racing in Australia after an employee tested positive for the virus, and champions Mercedes then called for a cancellation.

That in turn made Bahrain's postponement inevitable, with some team members in quarantine.

Zandvoort is a home grand prix for Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with tickets sold out almost as soon as they went on sale. Formula One is likely to want to keep that alive for as long as possible.

A ban is already in force in the Netherlands on gatherings of more than 100 people, however.