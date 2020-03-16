It's not F1, but Max Verstappen and Lando Norris still find a way to race

Formula One drivers Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were racing on Sunday, but with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix cancelled due to the coronavirus, it was against invisible opponents on virtual racetracks.

The world of e-sports came to the rescue in the absence of a race in Melbourne or any single-seater series, with the Formula E and IndyCar calendars also ravaged by the fast-spreading virus.

Red Bull's Verstappen finished 11th in an all-star e-sports battle, with a cast of other racing drivers and professional gamers.

McLaren's Norris finished sixth in another virtual race, the “Not the Aus GP”, organised by Veloce e-sports and shown live on Twitch.TV and YouTube.

The 12-lap all-star race, organised by Torque e-sports and The Race, featured a virtual version of the Nürburgring, a German track no longer on the F1 calendar. It was won by Slovenian Jernej Simoncic.