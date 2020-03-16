Motorsport

Motorsport South Africa suspends racing events due to Covid-19

16 March 2020 - 10:14 By Motoring Reporter
Dario Busi scores a maiden Oettinger Polo Cup victory at Zwartkops Raceway on March 14 2020.
Image: Supplied

In light of the government’s decision to prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people for the foreseeable future, Motorsport South Africa (MSA) on Monday announced that all MSA-sanctioned motorsport events scheduled to take place over the next three weekends have been suspended. (This may be extended, depending on further government decisions.)

MSA will engage with the member clubs/promoters/organisers of the affected events and updates regarding the individual events will be published on its website as soon as the details are finalised in each instance.

