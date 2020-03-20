Monaco GP cancelled as coronavirus hits more F1 races

Monaco cancelled its showcase Formula One Grand Prix, the sport's most famous and glamorous race, in another high-profile casualty of the coronavirus epidemic.

The race was on the first world championship calendar in 1950, and has been held without fail since 1955.

Formula One earlier said the May 24 race was postponed, along with Dutch and Spanish races scheduled for the same month, and pushed back a major technical rules revamp from 2021 to 2022.

The Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) said uncertainty about the teams' participation and access, with neighbouring France and Italy in lockdown, made the situation "untenable".

They also called off a popular historic race, which uses the same tight and twisty fenced streets and was scheduled for earlier in May.