Azerbaijan Grand Prix set to be latest F1 postponement

Formula One's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June looks set to become the latest casualty of a season that has yet to start due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The race in Baku was originally scheduled for June 7, as the eighth round of the championship, but all the earlier races, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix, have been cancelled or called off.

There was no immediate comment from race organisers, but sources indicated it would be postponed.

The motorsport.com website said an official statement was expected on Monday.