Coronavirus forces postponement of Baku Formula One Grand Prix

Azerbaijan postponed its June 7 Formula One Grand Prix on Monday, leaving the stalled series with a major rescheduling headache after cancelling or calling off the season's first eight races.

What would have been a record 22-round season has already lost two of its fixtures, including May's showcase Monaco Grand Prix which will not feature in the championship for the first time since 1954.

The March 15 opener in Australia has also been cancelled while Bahrain, Vietnam, China, the Netherlands and Spain are postponed with no alternative dates proposed as yet and more races in doubt.

Organisers of the race in Baku said the decision to postpone was "a direct result of the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities".

"In coming to this conclusion, Baku City Circuit's primary concern throughout has been the health and wellbeing of the Azerbaijani people as well as all visiting F1 fans, staff and championship participants."

Organisers said they hoped to be able to announce a new race date, and all tickets would continue to be valid.

Preparation of the street circuit, which requires the installation of extensive safety fencing and barriers as well as sealing drain covers and asphalting, would have had to start soon.

The track has long, fast straights and a twisting stretch around the old town.