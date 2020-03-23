How virtual racing is filling the real-world gap left by the coronavirus

With the debut of the 2020 Formula 1 season moved from March to June (and possibly beyond) due to Covid-19 concerns, the FIA has teamed up with its official video game partner to launch a sequence of virtual Grand Prix.

Using the PC edition of Codemasters' F1 2019 (also available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One), a grid's worth of professional drivers lined up for a virtual Bahrain Grand Prix in lieu of the real thing.

The 90-minute race, set at half the length of a standard Grand Prix, was broadcast live through Formula 1's Twitch, YouTube and Facebook accounts.