McLaren will be allowed to make chassis changes for 2021

Formula One announced this month that it was postponing until 2022 planned major rules changes for 2021 “due to the currently volatile financial situation” caused by the coronavirus.

Teams will therefore continue to use their 2020 cars in 2021 as a cost-saving measure.

“This decision does not impact our change to Mercedes power units in 2021, and we will be allowed to make the necessary changes to our car to accommodate this,” McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said on the team website.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the sport to cancel this month's Australian season-opener and the Monaco showcase, while six other races have been postponed.

Formula One chairperson Chase Carey said on Monday he still hoped to start a reduced 15 to 18 race season in the summer.