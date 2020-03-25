Motorsport

McLaren will be allowed to make chassis changes for 2021

25 March 2020 - 09:38 By Reuters
Carlos Sainz and the McLaren Renault F1 MCL35 in action during the Formula 1 Winter Tests at Circuit de Barcelona, Catalunya, on February 28 2020 in Spain.
Image: Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

McLaren will be allowed to make chassis changes in 2021 to accommodate the switch from Renault engines to Mercedes, even though the sport has decided to keep this year's cars for another season.

The Woking-based team are the only ones undergoing a change of engine provider at the end of 2020.

Formula One announced this month that it was postponing until 2022 planned major rules changes for 2021 “due to the currently volatile financial situation” caused by the coronavirus.

Teams will therefore continue to use their 2020 cars in 2021 as a cost-saving measure.

“This decision does not impact our change to Mercedes power units in 2021, and we will be allowed to make the necessary changes to our car to accommodate this,” McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said on the team website.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the sport to cancel this month's Australian season-opener and the Monaco showcase, while six other races have been postponed.

Formula One chairperson Chase Carey said on Monday he still hoped to start a reduced 15 to 18 race season in the summer.

